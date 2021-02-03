Over 5 trillion VND compensated to locals in Long Thanh airport project site
The southern province of Dong Nai has paid more than 5 trillion VND (217.12 million USD) as ground clearance compensation and resettlement support to 2,200 households affected by the construction of Long Thanh International Airport project.
Long An-Binh Son resettlement area (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) –
The ground clearance for the project has been conducted quickly thanks to high consensus of locals, said Le Van Tiep, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Long Thanh district.
Dong Nai plans to basically complete the compensation and support to affected people and hand over land to the investor in March 2021.
The project site has more than 4,300 households who have been arranged to resettle in Long An-Binh Son area. So far, more than 200 households have received resettlement land to build house.
The construction of Long Thanh International Airport started on January 5, 2021 and its first phase scheduled to finish in 2025. About 5,000 hectares of land have been reclaimed, including more than 3,000 hectares belonging to more than 5,000 households./.