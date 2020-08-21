Over 520 Vietnamese citizens return from abroad on August 21
Close to 280 Vietnamese citizens across over 30 countries in Europe, South America, and Africa and over 240 others in Singapore arrived home safely on flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and VietJet Air on August 21.
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)
The citizens in Europe, South America, and Africa were flown home on a Vietnam Airlines flight that departed from an airport in Paris. The flight was the joint effort of Vietnamese authorities, representative offices in the host nations, Vietnam Airlines, and competent agencies of these countries.
The passengers included children under 18 years old, the elderly, sick people, pregnant women, students completing their study and facing accommodation difficulties, stranded tourists, people on short working trips, and workers with expired labour contracts and visas.
The flight landed at the Tan Son Nhat international airport in Ho Chi Minh City.
Meanwhile, the Vietjet Air flight from Singapore landed at the Can Tho international airport in the Mekong Delta city of the same name.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out during both flights, with crewmembers and all passengers given heath examinations and quarantined upon arrival in line with regulations.
Vietnamese authorities and overseas missions plan to arrange more flights to bring more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on their need and quarantine capacity at home./.