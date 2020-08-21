Society Vietjet’s journey to bring citizens home Governments and airlines in many countries have organised special flights bringing their citizens home since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out globally.

Society More than 340 Vietnamese citizens flown home from Australia More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in Australia were brought home safely on a flight operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on August 20.

Society Campaign encourages children to find funs at home amid COVID-19 UNESCO and UNICEF, with support from the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, have launched a campaign called “Winning Indoors” for Vietnamese children and their families to find fun ways to stay happy and healthy while at home.

Society Entries invited for competition on gender-based violence against women, girls The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Vietnam is inviting entries for a competition themed “Speak Up – Take Action” to raise public awareness of gender-based violence (GBV) against women and girls in Vietnam.