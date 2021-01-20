Over 5,300sq.m of dioxin polluted land in Dong Nai airport's Ho Cong 2 area treated
More than 5,300sq.m of dioxin-contaminated land in Ho Cong 2 area at Bien Hoa airport in the southern province of Dong Nai was detoxified and recovered, according to the National Steering Committee on the settlement of post-war unexploded ordnance and toxic chemical consequences in Vietnam (Steering Committee 701).
Representatives of the Office of the Steering Committee 701 and the USAID in Vietnam signed cooperation agreements on communications on efforts of all parties in dioxin decontamination (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) – More than 5,300sq.m of dioxin-contaminated land in Ho Cong 2 area at Bien Hoa airport in the southern province of Dong Nai was detoxified and recovered, according to the National Steering Committee on the settlement of post-war unexploded ordnance and toxic chemical consequences in Vietnam (Steering Committee 701).
The treated area met the requirements of dioxin contaminated level to Vietnamese standards, ensuring safety to people and the environment.
The project to settle dioxin pollution in Bien Hoa airport was launched in December 2019. The committee reported that despite difficulties from COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020, the project dug nearly 1,200cu.m of polluted sediment for treatment in next phases.
The dioxin treatment outcome in Ho Cong 2 area is a foundation for the handing over of land to Dong Nai in the coming time. Another 7.2 hectares in Bien Hoa airport has been handed over to the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for treatment and recovery to give land for projects in 2021.
Bien Hoa airport, the former military base of the US in the war, is the the largest dioxin hotspot in Vietnam.
At the ceremony to announce the project’s results on January 20, the US Government, through the USAID in Vietnam, and Vietnamese partners launched a new cooperation project to support disabled people in Vietnam in eight prioritised provinces.
The USAID committed 65 million USD for the project in the next five years, ensuring that people with disability access opportunities to integrate into the society in a comprehensive manner, thus improving their living conditions.
On the occasion, the Office of the Steering Committee 701 and the USAID in Vietnam signed cooperation agreements on communications on efforts of all parties in dioxin decontamination and encouraging individuals and organisations to support the overcoming of post-war bomb and mine and dioxin consequences in Vietnam./.