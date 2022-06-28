Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 5,801 people, including 26 foreigners, participated in the second week of an online quiz on the history of Vietnam-Laos special relations from 4pm on June 20 to 3pm on June 27.



Among the contestants, 1,701 people answered all 10 questions correctly.



This week, Tran Thanh Long from the Political Officer School in Hanoi’s Thach That district won first prize. Second prize went to Pham Van Son from Quang Hop Secondary School in Quang Binh province’s Quang Trach district, and Le Nu Thu Hoa from Quang Hung Secondary School in the province’s Quang Trach district finished third.



The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Online Newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.



All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.