Enterprises look to accelerate as end of year approaches With just two months left until the end of 2022, enterprises have tried to find new suppliers and diversify sources of goods to develop and serve the customers after a tough year.

Aquatic exports post 34-percent-growth in 10 months Vietnam raked in 9.5 billion USD from exporting aquatic products in the first 10 months of 2022, up 34% year-on-year, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported.

Sugar industry targets to restore cane output The domestic sugarcane and sugar industry expects to continue output growth with the 2022-23 crop thanks to the positive production performance and the tariff policy's efficiency for importing sugar.

Hanoi seeks stronger partnership with US Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Manh Quyen led a delegation to the US to strengthen investment, trade and tourism promotion activities and seek more US business partners.