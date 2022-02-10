Society COVID-19 support packages benefit over 5.57 million people in Hanoi Since the beginning of July 2021, Hanoi has provided assistance using COVID-19 support packages for over 5.57 million people, with the total amount topping 7 trillion VND (308.5 million USD).

Society Can Tho to pilot specific development mechanisms, policies The People’s Committee of Can Tho held a conference on February 9 discussing the implementation of the 15th National Assembly’s Resolution No.45 on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of the Mekong Delta city, and some key socio-economic development tasks for 2022.

Society President decides to present Labour Order to national women's football team President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to present first-class Labour Orders to the national women's football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung in recognition of their outstanding performance in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, helping Vietnam win a ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time.