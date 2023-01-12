Ho Chi Minh City’s tourism sector has introduced over 60 tourism packages, including 30 new offerings from 20 of its 22 districts, to serve tourists wishing to visit the southern city for one day or from 2-7 days during the upcoming Tet holiday.

The highlight is a community-based tourism package to Thiềng Liềng hamlet on Thanh An island commune in Can Gio district. The package includes a visit to the Can Gio mangrove forest, a taste of local culture, and a trip to a traditional trade village.

The city’s tourism department is also working with local agencies and tour operators to introduce day and night tours to trade villages, such as Nhị Bình flower village, as well as Bến Bình Đông flower markets, among other destinations./.

VNA