Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – More than 6.2 trillion VND (267.4 million USD) worth of Government bonds were raised at an auction held by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on August 12.



The State Treasury issued bonds worth 7.5 trillion VND of 5-year, 10-year, 15-year and 30-year terms.



One billion VND was mobilised from 5-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 1.7 percent, 0.02 percent lower than the previous auction on August 5.



Meanwhile, over 3.1 trillion VND worth of 10-year bonds were sold with an interest rate of 2.85 percent per annum, 0.03 percent higher than previous bidding.



The 15-year bonds called for 1.3 trillion VND with an annual interest rate of 3.03 percent, up 0.02 percent.

The 30-year bonds raised 500 billion VND with a yearly interest rate of 3.5 percent, equal to that of the previous auction on July 22.

More 250 billion VND were mobilised through the auxiliary auction of the 30-year bonds.



Since the beginning of 2020, the State Treasury has raised over 157.7 trillion VND from G-bond auctions at HNX./.