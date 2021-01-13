Business Reference exchange rate down 6 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,134 VND per USD on January 13, down 6 VND from the previous day.

Business Infographic New chapter in economic and trade cooperation between Vietnam and United Kingdom The Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) was officially signed in London on the evening of December 29, 2020 (Vietnam time) and officially took effect from 23:00 on December 31, 2020. This is a historical event with important significance in the relationship between the two countries.

Business Opportunities for commodity exports via e-commerce Food, beverages, and agricultural products can be viewed as the commodity groups which have enjoyed robust growth through e-commerce platforms, with each of them anticipated to see plenty of room for further development, heard a workshop in HCM City.

Business An Giang has new solar power The Sao Mai-An Giang solar power plant, invested by the Sao Mai Group in the southern province of An Giang, has been completed and expects to generate nearly 400 million kWh of electricity to the national grid each year, the group announced on January 12.