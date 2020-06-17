Over 6.4 trillion VND raised through June 17 G-bond auction
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - An auction of Government bonds on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on June 17 raised 6.414 trillion VND (276.74 million USD) for the State Treasury.
G-bonds worth 6.5 trillion VND were issued, with five-year bonds bringing in 1.5 trillion VND, ten-year bonds 2.5 trillion VND, 15-year bonds 2 trillion VND, and those with a maturity of 20 years 500 billion VND.
Some 1.435 trillion VND worth of five-years bonds was mobilised at an annual interest rate of 1.95 percent, 0.03 percent higher than at the previous auction on June 10.
All the 10-year bonds were sold for 2.5 trillion VND with an annual interest rate of 3 percent, down 0.01 percent against the June 10 auction.
Besides, all the 15-year bonds were also sold for 2 trillion VND with an annual interest rate of 3.15 percent, unchanged from the previous auction on June 10.
Meanwhile, 20-year bonds were sold at an annual interest rate of 3.45 percent, 0.02 percent higher than at the previous auction on June 3 and raising 479 billion VND for the State Treasury.
The State Treasury has collected 74.107 trillion VND via G-bond auctions at HNX so far this year./.