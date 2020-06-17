Business Industrial real estate to be a highlight: Analysts Industrial real estate is expected to be a highlight in Vietnam, especially after the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement comes into being, analysts have said.

Business Finance ministry to consider VAT of 5 percent on fertiliser The Ministry of Finance will consider a value-added tax (VAT) rate of 5 percent on fertiliser products which are now free of VAT in response to domestic producers’ claim that the zero VAT policy made it harder for them to compete.

Business Sai Gon Railway offers 4,600 tickets with 50 percent discount The Sai Gon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company is offering a total of 4,600 tickets at a discount of 50 percent between June 22 and July 8 to attract summer vacationers.

Business Cement producers urged to be flexible Vietnam’s cement sector is facing oversupply and firms need flexible business strategies to overcome the difficulties.