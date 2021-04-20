Over 6,500 books presented to children in Lao Cai
More than 6,500 book titles were presented to poor children and libraries in remote and border areas in the northern province of Lao Cai on April 20.
The books were gifts from organisations and donors nationwide on the occasion of Vietnam Book Day 2021, which is observed annually on April 21.
Since 2014, when the first Vietnam Book Day was held, Lao Cai has received nearly 70,000 book titles worth over 1.3 billion VND (56,420 USD).
Addressing a ceremony to launch activities to mark the day, Vice Chairwoman of Lao Cai People's Committee Giang Thi Dung urged the provincial culture, education and training sectors to coordinate with relevant agencies to speed up the digitalisation of libraries to better serve local students.
It is also necessary to join hands in providing books to students in mountainous and remote areas, while implementing mobile library models to build a habit of reading among local children.
According to the provincial Department of Information and Communications, Lao Cai currently has more than 100 libraries in communes, wards, and townships, as well as 65 reading rooms in cultural houses at the grassroots level./.