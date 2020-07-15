Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - The State Treasury mobilised 15.6 trillion VND (over 672.6 million USD) through a Government bond auction on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) on July 15.

Some 12.5 trillion VND worth of G-bonds were offered, including 10-year, 15-year, 20-year and 30-year bonds.



The State Treasury raised 7 trillion VND worth of ten-year bonds with an annual average yield rate of 2.78 percent, 0.09 percent lower than the previous auction on July 8.



A total of 4 trillion VND was mobilised from 15-year bonds with an annual interest rate of 2.99 percent, down 0.07 percent from the previous auction.



Meanwhile, 1 trillion VND worth of 20-year bonds were sold with a yield rate of 3.34 percent per annum, 0.01 percent lower than that of the July 8 auction.



The State Treasury also raised 500 billion VND worth of 30-year bonds with an annual average yield rate of 3.5 percent, 0.5 percent higher than the previous auction on March 11.

So far this year, the State Treasury has raised over 136.38 trillion VND from G-bond auctions./.