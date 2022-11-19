Business Infographic Top 10 countries and territories investing in Vietnam FDI exceeds 22.46 billion USD in the first 10 months of 2022. Among the invested sectors, manufacturing and processing industry comes on top, followed by real estate and then wholesale and retail sectors. Top 10 countries for investment in Vietnam are listed as follows

Business Seminar seeks to promote Hanoi - RoK trade The People's Committee of Hanoi in coordination with the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), held a seminar on promoting investment and trade between Hanoi and the RoK on November 17.

Business Vietnam, China bolster customs collaboration The eighth dialogue between the Customs Departments of three northeast provinces - Lang Son, Cao Bang, Quang Ninh - and their counterpart in Nanning, China, took place in Lang Son on November 18 in virtual form.

Business PM urges Ninh Binh to push ahead with economic restructuring Ninh Binh needs to continue to strongly renew its growth model, restructure the economy based on the application of science, technology and innovation in association with the synchronous implementation of the province's three breakthroughs, namely digital transformation, human resources and infrastructure, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on November 18.