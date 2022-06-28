The internet has become an essential need of the people, which is the foundation for developing digital economy and digital society in Vietnam.



Experts said it is necessary for Vietnam to speed up internet development in a quick, modern and sustainable manner towards narrowing digital gap and universalising the internet to all people.



They said attention should be paid to developing core network infrastructure and domestic internet network through expanding domestic internet connections and converting the entire Vietnamese internet networks to the next-generation Internet Protocol.



They also underlined the need for a modern and open policy in the field./.

