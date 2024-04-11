Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 746 tonnes of rice from the national reserve will be allocated to the two northern mountainous provinces of Dien Bien and Bac Kan to support local people during the between-crop period in 2024.



Under Decision No.297/QD-TTg recently signed by Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai, Bac Kan province will get over 72 tonnes and Dien Bien 674 tonnes.



The Deputy Prime Minister asked the Ministries of Finance, and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to take prime responsibility for rice allocation and make reports on the work.



Meanwhile, the People’s Committees of the two localities are responsible for delivering rice support for the needy in a timely fashion and in line with regulations./.