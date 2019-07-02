Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– More than 776,900 jobs were created in the first six months of 2019, a year-on-year decline of 1.1 percent, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) reported at a press conference in Hanoi on July 2.Nearly 67,000 people were sent to work abroad under fixed-term contracts, up 10.5 percent against the same period last year.According to MoLISA, the sector will push ahead with vocational training reforms in the remainder of 2019 and improve the quality of human resources as well as develop the labour market and pay more attention to career guidance.The ministry will increase the application of information technology in the field and connect the supply of human resources in the country with the Southeast Asian and international labour market.Deputy Minister Doan Mau Diep said many business associations suggested enterprises operating in heavy industry and hazardous sectors and occupations should contribute to the unemployment and occupational disease insurance fund.-VNA