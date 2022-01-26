Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision assigning the Finance Ministry to earmark over 7,820 tonnes of rice from the national reserve to 10 provinces on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and the between-crop period in early 2022.

Under Decision No.133/QD-TTg, the beneficiary provinces are Binh Dinh, Ha Giang, Dak Nong, Tuyen Quang, Dak Lak, Binh Phuoc, Quang Tri, Kon Tum, Lang Son and Lai Chau.



Specifically, Binh Dinh will receive more than 2,360 tonnes, Ha Giang 401.5 tonnes, Dak Nong 452 tonnes, Tuyen Quang 291 tonnes, Dak Lak 1,057.5 tonnes, Binh Phuoc 560.5 tonnes, Quang Tri 1,064.7 tonnes, and Kon Tum 157.6 tonnes.



For the early 2022 between-crop period, 331.5 tonnes will be given to Lang Son, 548.2 tonnes to Lai Chau, 498 tonnes to Dak Nong and 96.6 tonnes to Kon Tum.



The Deputy PM asked the ministries of finance, labour-invalids and social affairs to be responsible for reported data.



Authorities of the beneficiary provinces must also bear responsibility for the accuracy of reported data and offer timely support to the right persons in line with regulations./.