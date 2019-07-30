About 79,300 new enterprises were founded with an average registered capital of 12.6 billion VND (543,700 USD) each in the first seven months of 2019 (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - About 79,300 new enterprises were founded with an average registered capital of 12.6 billion VND (543,700 USD) each in the first seven months of 2019.



These figures were the highest ones over the few years, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.



In July only, 12,352 enterprises were established with total registered capital of 139.2 trillion VND, down 4.7 percent in number and 26.9 percent in value compared to the previous month. Average registered capital of a single enterprise was 11.3 billion VND.



The newly-founded enterprises generated 94,900 jobs, down 15.1 percent.



Up to 2,690 enterprises resumed operation in July, up 25.9 percent, while about 2,501 others suspended operation, up 6.4 percent, and around 2,400 enterprises were dissolved, down 15.7 percent. - VNA