Society VNA actively contributing to OANA’s development The Vietnam News Agency (known as VNA) has been re-elected to the Executive Board of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA). As a proactive member over the years, it has made great contributions to OANA’s development.

Society Workshop looks into socio-economic development in northern midland, mountainous regions The State, Government, ministries, agencies and localities should further consolidate institutions and connectivity in the northern midland and mountainous regions in order to bring into full play their advantages geographical locations, heard a workshop on October 27.

Society Doctor receives APAO blindness prevention award Doctor Nguyen Viet Giap, Director of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Eye Hospital, has been honoured with the 2023 Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Outstanding Service in Prevention of Blindness Award.

Society Vietnam Institute of Dietary Supplements opened in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park The first phase of the Vietnam Institute of Dietary Supplements (VIDS) was officially opened at the Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Tan Xa commune, Thach That district, Hanoi on October 27.