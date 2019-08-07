More than 800 volunteers clean Kim Lien beach in the central city of Da Nang on August 7 (Photo: VNA)

– More than 800 volunteers joined a campaign to clean Kim Lien beach in the central city of Da Nang on August 7, which was jointly held World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Vietnam, Prudential Vietnam and the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment.Benjamin Rawson, WEF Vietnam’s Conservation and Programme Development Director, said that each year, about 8 million tonnes of waste are released into the sea.About 80 percent, or 150 million tonnes of plastic waste are originated from the mainland, he noted, stressing that each year, up to 2.5 trillion USD of loss is calculated due to impacts of plastic waste on the ocean.He stressed the need for the community to stop harming the environment for a more sustainable future.The reduction of plastic use is an urgent need to protect the environment as well as the people’s health, he stated.Meanwhile, Prudential Vietnam General Director Clive Baker expressed his hope that environmental conservation activities will help improve public awareness and encourage people to take action for a plastic waste-free environment in the future.Within the campaign, a number of activities will also be held, focusing on community communications, children education and business connection.-VNA