Over 809 million USD worth of bonds expires in March
Nearly 227.6 trillion VND (9.6 billion USD) worth of corporate bonds is going to expire this year, of which about 19 trillion VND matured or was repurchased before maturity in the first two months of the year, according to data compiled by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).
More than 2 trillion VND bonds of Novaland is going to due this month. Photo cafef.vn (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Nearly 227.6 trillion VND (9.6 billion USD) worth of corporate bonds is going to expire this year, of which about 19 trillion VND matured or was repurchased before maturity in the first two months of the year, according to data compiled by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).
Thereby, corporate bonds worth 208.6 billion VND are set to mature in the last ten months of the year.
If there is no significant bond redemption, September will suffer the worst maturity pressure with the largest value of over 33.2 trillion VND, followed by December with 28.3 trillion VND worth of bonds expiring.
In March, the total value of matured bonds is 19.2 trillion VND.
Two batches of Masan Group’s bonds are going to be due this month, one with issue value of 3 trillion VND will expire on March 9 while the other with an issue value of 2 trillion VND will mature on March 30.
According to the separate financial statement of Masan Group, it has 14.9 trillion VND worth of bonds expiring this year.
Others having large bonds expiring this month are Novaland, CII, and Trung Nam.
Novaland Group has three lots of bonds, worth more than 2 trillion VND, while CII has one lot worth 2 trillion VND. Trung Nam JSC and Trung Nam Construction Investment JSC totally have 1.3 trillion VND worth of bonds maturing in March./.