Business Hanoi's first golden hotel up for sale The Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is for sale with a starting price of 250 million USD. The auction is set for March.

Business Vietnam’s probiotics market attracts RoK businesses Businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) have been reportedly promoting probiotics marketing to tap into growing demand in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam, Japan should foster ties in development cooperation: official Vietnam and Japan should continue to beef up their partnership in the field of development cooperation, while working closely together to settle all obstacles for projects using Japanese official development assistance (ODA) in Vietnam, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said at a high-level Vietnam-Japan economic conference held in Hanoi on March 7.

Business Dak Lak province ready for 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival Arrangements have been in place to ensure the success of the 8th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival, scheduled to take place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak from March 10 to 14, the organising committee has said.