Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury raised 19.5 trillion VND (840.88 million USD) via a recent auction of Government bonds (G-bonds) at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).

Interest rates of all bonds declined by 0.03 - 0.08 percent compared to the previous auctions.

The annual interest rates were 1.92 percent for the five-year, 2.87 percent for the 10-year, 3.06 percent for the 15-year, and 3.35 percent for the 20-year bonds.

Since the start of 2020, the total value of G-bonds hit more than 120.78 trillion VND, according to the HNX./.