Over 9 trillion VND needed for protection and exploitation of aquatic resources
Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) estimates that it needs about 9.035 trillion VND (382.02 million USD) to carry out the planning on protection and exploitation of aquatic resources for 2021 – 2030, with a vision to 2050.
The information was unveiled at a meeting of the council for the appraisal of the planning, which took place in Hanoi on July 18 and was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the council Tran Luu Quang.
Of the estimated cost, the central budget is set to account for nearly 21%, local funds make up 24.5%, and funds mobilised from other sources, 54.6%.
In the 2021-2025 period, the required capital is approximately 1.25 trillion VND, accounting for 13.8% of the total, with the remainder earmarked for 2026-2030.
The planning is developed in the context of the rapid depletion of marine ecosystems and aquatic resources in coastal and inland areas due to excessive exploitation and even destruction. Its objective is to protect, conserve, and develop aquatic resources in various aquatic areas and preserve marine biodiversity.
Among its many targets, by 2030, 27 marine conservation areas will be established and effectively operating, with a total area of approximately 454,676ha designated as protected marine areas.
Concluding the meeting, Quang emphasised that restoring order in the exploitation of aquatic resources in the next two to three decades is a challenging task. This is due to the depleted aquatic resources, the large number of fishing vessels, and the fact that fishing is a traditional occupation for many people.
The Deputy PM requested that the planning scheme must include a list of projects arranged in order of priority and with more specific details. He stressed the need to clearly identify the capacity for capital mobilisation during the 2021-2025 period to ensure feasibility immediately after the document is officially approved./.