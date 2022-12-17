Business Compal Electronics signs investment agreement in Thai Binh province Green i - Park JSC and Compal Electronics, a leading electronics corporation of Taiwan (China) on December 16 signed an agreement on land and infrastructure sublease in the northern province of Thai Binh.

Business CMSC's members post revenue of over 47.8 billion USD in 2022 Negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties in the global markets caused some enterprises under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) to see sharp declines in profits this year, with some even posting great losses and reductions in equity.

Business Interest rate for social housing loans to be raised to 5% in 2023 The interest rate for social housing loans will be lifted to 5% per annum from the current 4.8% per annum from the beginning of next year, following a decision by the State Bank of Vietnam.

Business Indonesia, Vietnam hold cooperation potential: Kadin leader Vice Chairwoman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Shinta Widjaja Kamdani has said that Indonesia and Vietnam still hold much cooperation potential.