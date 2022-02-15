Over 90 percent of students nationwide have returned to school: ministry
Children play at a kindergarten in Kien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Up to 93.71 percent of the students from preschool to high school levels nationwide had come back to school as of February 14, after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) reported 85.71 percent of the kindergarten children have returned to school. The rate stood at 93.65 percent among primary school pupils, 94.41 percent among junior high school students, and 99 percent among senior high school ones.
It added that all the provinces and cities have made plans on school reopening in February.
As of February 14, nine localities hadn’t reopened kindergartens, namely Hau Giang, Tra Vinh, Hung Yen, Vinh Long, Hanoi, Phu Yen, Da Nang, An Giang, and Tien Giang.
Meanwhile, primary school students in Hau Giang, An Giang, Da Nang, and Tien Giang hadn’t returned to face-to-face learning.
All the 63 provinces and cities have resumed in-person teaching and learning for junior and senior high school students.
The MoET noted 100 percent of the tertiary education establishments have also devised reopening plans.
All the localities and their education and training departments have built and applied pandemic safety criteria for face-to-face learning. They have prepared flexible teaching plans in adaptation to the COVID-19 situation. Besides, infrastructure has also been geared up for welcoming students back, according to the ministry./.