Contents of the messages (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Telecom providers in Vietnam have sent over 900 million SMSs to mobile phone subscribers nationwide to call on citizens to wisely select deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure in the elections on May 23.



Viettel announced that it sent 480 million SMSs while Vinaphone conveyed 232 million and MobiFone nearly 210 million on May 14 and May 16.



The activity is in compliance with directions by National Assembly Chairman and Chairman of the National Election Council Vuong Dinh Hue under Dispatch No.858/VPQH-TT dated May 5, 2021 and the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’ Plan No.4711/KH-BTTTT dated November 26,2020.



Earlier, the MIC’s Department of Telecom sent a dispatch to seven telecom providers, including VNPT, Viettel, Vietnamobile, Gtel Mobile, Itelecom and Mobicast requesting them to join hands in raising public awareness of the elections.



The first SMS delivery stage will take place on May 14, 16,18, and 20 while the second stage on May 21, 22, and 23./.