Over 9,000 Mitsubishi cars recalled over fuel pump fault
The Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam Co. Ltd (MMV) on January 18 began recalling 9,066 units of Xpander and Outlander models to replace fuel pumps.
The recall covers 3,696 Mitsubishi Xpanders manufactured from August 21, 2019 to September 20, 2019, and 5,370 Mitsubishi Outlanders assembled between January 15, 2018 and July 21, 2019.
The carmaker said the fuel pump inside the gas tank may stop working, leading to inability to start the engine or shut-down of the engine.
It cited an investigation of Mitsubishi Motors Japan as finding that the inflated impeller inside of the pump might have caused it to touch the surrounding parts of the pump body and stop the pump from spinning, which can result in the engine inability to start or the engine stalling. For fuel pumps, the impellers are made of low molecular density plastic, so it is easily swollen under normal operating conditions.
MMV will conduct a replacement campaign with the new improved fuel pumps for Xpander and Outlander for free completely, including spare parts and replacement fee, at all of its authorised distributors nationwide from now to January 17, 2023.
It noted that all Mitsubishi Xpander cars sold from September 25, 2019 onwards and Mitsubishi Outlander assembled after July 21, 2019 have been equipped with improved fuel pumps.
Xpander and Outlander are currently the key models of Mitsubishi in the Vietnamese market.
In 2020, 16,844 Mitsubishi Xpander cars were sold, three times higher than its rival Toyota Innova with 5,423 units, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
However, MMV also conducted several recall programmes last year with 2,523 cars affected./.