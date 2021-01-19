Business Exchange rate up 11 VND on January 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,152 VND per USD on January 19, up 11 VND from the previous day.

Business Petrolimex’s profit falls to five-year low Vietnam’s largest petroleum retailer Petrolimex has reported that earned almost 1.27 trillion VND (55 million USD) in pre-tax profit in 2020, equivalent to 81 percent of this year’s target and down nearly 76 percent from 2019.

Business Vietravel Airlines ready for commercial flights The Vietnam Travel Aviation Company Limited (Vietravel Airlines), Vietnam’s sixth carrier, will open ticket sales for commercial flights starting from 1:00 on January 19.

Business Routes leading to Long Thanh airport to be built The southern province of Dong Nai will build four routes linking localities with the area of Long Thanh International Airport whose construction began earlier this month.