Over 91,000 contestants sit Vietnam-Laos relation quiz in week 11
Illustration. (Photo: Organiser)Hanoi (VNA) – Close to 91,480 people sit the online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations from 4pm on August 22 to 3pm on August 29, the 11th week of the competition.
A majority of the contestants, or nearly 91,370, came from Vietnam while the remainders were from Laos and other countries, according to the organising board of the quiz.
Nguyen Ba Binh from Nghe An Police's counter narcotics police division won the first prize of the week. A Nghe An resident and another from Quang Binh were honoured with the second prizes.
Ho Chi Minh City led the nation in the number of contestants of the week, followed by Hanoi, Nghe An, Can Tho, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Ha Nam.
The contest forms part of activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet. The 12th week and the last of the competition takes place from August 29 to September 5.
Each week, there are one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second prizes worth 2 million VND each, and five third ones worth 1 million VND each.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.