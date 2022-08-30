Society Hanoi completes preparations for freeing amnestied prisoners Hanoi’s public security units are now ready to carry out the amnesty round on the occasion of National Day (September 2), as all necessary preparations had been completed by August 29.

Society Non-stop toll collection proposed for airports The Ministry of Transport has requested the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to promptly study the investment and operation of non-stop toll collection using camera recognition technology at airports.

Society Revolutionary changes proposed to draft Gender Affirmation Law Medical interventions are now non-obligatory for people who want to be recognised as transgender, and trans men are eligible for maternity leave should they be pregnant.