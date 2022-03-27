Over 91,900 new COVID-19 cases confirmed on March 27
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health confirmed additional 91,916 new COVID-19 cases on March 27, including 62,043 cases found in the community.
The capital city of Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections, with 10,252.
It was followed by the northern provinces of Bac Giang (3,997) and Yen Bai (3,977), central Nghe An province (3,976), and the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak (3,909).
The new infections brought the country’s total caseload to 9,011,473.
As many as 185,861 patients were declared to be free from the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on the day, raising the total number of recoveries to 5,351,978.
Meanwhile, 61 deaths were recorded, lifting the national death toll to 42,306, accounting for 0.5 percent of the total infections.
More than 205 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Vietnam so far, with 141,599 doses injected on March 27./.