Binh Duong (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of – Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of southern Binh Duong province Dang Minh Hung has directed the deployment of the action plan for 2020 of the HIV/AIDS prevention and control project funded by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS , Tuberculosis and Malaria at a total cost of over 93,500 USD.



The provincial People’s Committee said on March 10 that the plan aims to reduce HIV infections through drug injection and sex by 25 percent and 20 percent, respectively from 2015, and expand early diagnosis for the targeted persons and their sexual partners, helping to achieve the goal that 90 percent of all people living with HIV know their HIV status, 90 percent of all people with diagnosed HIV infection will receive sustained antiretroviral therapy, and 90 percent of all people receiving antiretroviral therapy will have viral suppression.



Hung asked the provincial Department of Health to follow financial management regulations as approved by the Global Fund, and submit periodic reports to the Ministry of Health, the government’s aid management agencies and the Global Fund.



According to the provincial HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control Centre, up to 697 new HIV-infected cases were discovered in Binh Duong in 2019, 206 of them were local residents.



Among 7,566 HIV patients detected in Binh Duong so far, 4,463 are local residents.



The number of full-blown AIDS patients in the province has amounted to 2,291, of them 1,868 have registered for permanent residence in Binh Duong.



Out of 965 deaths caused by AIDS in the province to date, 920 are local residents./.

