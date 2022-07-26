Over 94,000 people compete in online quiz on Vietnam-Laos relations
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The sixth week of the knowledge quiz about the history of the Vietnam - Laos special relations, held from 4pm on July 18 to 3pm on July 25, saw the participation of 94,121 people from across Vietnam.
Among the participants, of whom 94,015 are Vietnamese, 35,573 answered all 10 questions correctly.
This week, Dinh Phuong Ly, a 11th grader in Quang Oai High School of Hanoi’s Ba Vi district, won the first prize.
Meanwhile, the second prize went to Nguyen Doan Bau from Vu Quang district, Ha Tinh province, and Nguyen Thi Le Quyen from Nghe An province’s Nghi Loc district.
The localities with the largest numbers of contestants in the week were Nghe An, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Ha Tinh, and Can Tho.
The quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s Online Newspaper (vietlao.dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to take part in the competition./.