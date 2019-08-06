A student at the Hung Vuong technical vocational training school in HCM City (Photo: VNA)

– More than 95 percent of students graduating from vocational training schools in Ho Chi Minh City have got jobs, said a local official.The information was revealed by Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Van Lam at a conference held in HCM City on August 5.Lam said to reap the aforesaid outcomes, vocational training establishments in the city have actively collaborated with businesses to organise appropriate training programmes, focusing on the fields of the city’s development requirement such as technology, high-quality services, and industrial sectors along with eight sectors where labourers are permitted to move freely for work in other member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).Rector of Thu Duc College of Technology Nguyen Thi Ly said many schools have looked forward to training connectivity with businesses in ASEAN countries or in Asia to create more employment opportunities for students after graduation.The college has coordinated with labour export agencies to send 36 students for practice at the Isuzu company in Japan for one year, she added.Dang Minh Su, head of the vocational training division under the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, suggested building training programmes in automobile, electronics, mechanical engineering, logistics, and maintenance of mechanical and industrial equipment.According to the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, as of August 2019, the city had over 3.8 million trained workers out of 4.6 million people in the working age, up 3.68 percent year-on-year.-VNA