Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Over 96% of labourers nationwide had returned to work as of January 31, the ninth day of the lunar new year after a week-long Tet holiday.



According to reports from labour federations across the country, from September 2022 to January 8, 2023, as many as 1,300 enterprises in 50 cities and provinces met difficulties with fewer orders, forcing them to cut working hours of over 546,000 workers.



Three quarters of the affected workers were in foreign-invested sector, mostly in apparel, leather and footwear and wood processing industries in southern cities and provinces such as Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Binh Duong and An Giang.



On January 16, the Presidium of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour issued a Resolution on providing support for its members and workers who lost their jobs or had their working time reduced from October 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, in the form of cash ranging from 1 million VND (42 USD) to 3 million VND.



Workers who are not trade union members will be given aid equal to 70% of the support for members.

From December 1, 2022 to January 29, 2023, there were 18 labour disputes and strikes across the country, down from 51 recorded during the previous Tet./.