Health Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 infections on June 10, only 12 active cases Vietnam had no new COVID-19 cases to report from 6am to 6pm on June 10, marking the 55th consecutive days without community transmissions, announced the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnamese, Russian military medicine forces share COVID-19 prevention experience The military medicine forces of Vietnam and Russia joined a video conference on June 9 to share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control.