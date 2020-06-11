Over 96 percent of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam given all-clear
COVID-19 patients given the all-clear on June 10 (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Up to 320 out of 332 COVID-19 infection cases in Vietnam, or 96.4 percent, recovered fully as of 6am on June 11, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.
No new cases were confirmed on June 11 morning, the committee said, adding that Vietnam has gone through 56 consecutive days without community transmission.
Among the country’s total 332 cases, 192 were imported and quarantined upon arrival.
Three patients tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 once and one tested negative at least twice.
At present, 9,226 people are being quarantined at hospitals, designated facilities or their accommodations.
The most severe case, the British pilot who is receiving treatment at HCM City’s Cho Ray Hospital, also showed impressive recovery./.