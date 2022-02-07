Over 96 percent of Hanoi workers return to work after Tet holiday
As of 10am on February 7, or the first working day following the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, 90.24 percent of plants in Hanoi had resumed operations, and 96.13 percent of workers had returned to work, according to the Hanoi Federation of Labour.
The federation set up groups to inspect working conditions and discipline in the capital city following Tet, the most important festival of Vietnamese when many people travelled to their hometowns.
In particular, Toto Vietnam Co., Ltd. arranged buses to carry workers to their hometowns prior to the traditional festival and pick them up as the holiday wrapped up.
Besides, firms set targets to follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures and stabilise production at the same time.
The Hanoi Housing Development and Investment Joint Stock Company (Handico) aims to earn 9.3 trillion (410.3 million USD) in revenue this year and contribute 1.03 trillion VND to the State budget./.