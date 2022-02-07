Society President attends ploughing festival in Ha Nam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc joined officials and residents in the northern province of Ha Nam at the traditional Tich Dien (ploughing) festival on February 7, which prays for bumper crops.

Society Vietnamese people’s solidarity has never shone so brightly: ambassador The solidarity among the Vietnamese people has never shone so brightly during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi, Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (OV) Affairs (SCOV).

Society 216 traffic accidents kill 121 people during nine-day Tet holiday As many as 216 traffic accidents occurred nationwide, killing 121 people and injuring 138 others during the Lunar New Year holiday from January 29 to February 6, reported the Traffic Police Department.