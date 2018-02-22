Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

– Over 96 percent of workers in the central city of Da Nang returned to work after the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday on February 22.Tran Xuan Hoe, Vice Director of the 29/3 garment company, said that all 4,000 workers of the company resumed their work on February 22.This year, the company aims to earn 1 trillion VND in revenue 63.2 million USD from export, thus paying workers 8.2 million VND each per month, he said, adding that the company will recruit additional 300 labourers in the first quarter of 2018 to work in Duy Xuyen district of Quang Nam province.After Tet, many enterprises have offered more support policies in salary and bonus to attract more workers.In the Tet holiday, the Da Nang Federation of Labour supported poor workers with 2,470 gifts worth total 1 billion VND, while mobilising 1,130 Tet gifts worth 135 million VND from Dang Nang-based enterprises for them.Local trade unions organised 45 free buses and gave away 5,000 travel tickets to workers to return to their hometown for the holiday.Da Nang currently has 18,170 enterprises and co-operatives involving 345,000 labourers.-VNA