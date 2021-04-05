Over 9,600 fines meted out in Singapore for COVID-19 breaches
More than 9,600 fines have been issued to individuals and companies for failing to adhere to COVID-19 rules in the past year, with the authorities warning that there will be no let-up in enforcement as more people return to workplaces on April 5 and other guidelines are relaxed.
From April last year to the end of last month, more than 7,500 fines were issued to people who breached safe distancing rules. (Photo: ST)Singapore (VNA) -
From April last year to the end of last month, more than 7,500 fines were issued to people who breached safe distancing rules and safe management measures in public spaces, according to The Straits Times.
Another 1,800 fines went to people who did not wear masks during the same period, said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), which coordinates safe distancing efforts among government agencies.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) inspected more than 38,000 workplaces for violations of safe management measures between last March and the end of last month, issuing fines to more than 300 companies.
From April to December last year, over 8,600 fines - totalling more than 2.5 million SGD (1.86 million USD) - were meted out to people who did not follow safe distancing and safe management measures and who did not wear masks.
First-time offenders who breach safe distancing measures are fined 300 SGD, and second-time wrongdoers 1,000 SGD./.