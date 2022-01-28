Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has recently signed a decision assigning the Finance Ministry to provide more than 989 tonnes of rice sourced from the national reserve for the central province of Quang Ngai on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival and the between-crop period in early 2022.



Accordingly, the locality will receive over 711 tonnes of rice for Tet, and nearly 278 tonnes for the early 2022 between-crop period.



The Deputy PM asked the ministries of finance, labour-invalids and social affairs to be responsible for reported data.

Authorities of the Quang Ngai must also bear responsibility for the accuracy of reported data and offer timely support to the right persons in line with regulations.



Previously, the Deputy PM also decided to earmark over 20,000 tonnes of rice from the national reserve for 18 other localities nationwide to support flood-hit and needy people during the Tet festival and the between-crop period in early this year.



The beneficiary provinces were Binh Dinh, Ha Giang, Dak Nong, Tuyen Quang, Dak Lak, Binh Phuoc, Quang Tri, Kon Tum, Lang Son, Lai Chau, Tay Ninh, Cao Bang, Phu Yen, Ninh Thuan, Nghe An, Quang Binh, Gia Lai and Binh Dinh./.