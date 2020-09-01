Over 990 million USD worth of G-bonds raised in August
Hanoi (VNA) – The State Treasury mobilised 22.850 trillion VND (992.1 million USD) worth of Government bonds via 16 auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange in August, down 61 percent from the previous month.
Up to 76.1 percent of bidders won. Interest rates of bonds increased on 10-year and 15-year terms, with the increase rate ranging from 0.06-0.1 percent a year.
On the secondary G-bond market, the average trading volume reached 8.38 trillion VND per auction, down 18.2 percent month-on-month. Transacted volumes through repurchasing agreements (repos) accounted for 37.38 percent of the total trading volume.
The total outright purchases of G-bonds in the month hit over 1 billion valued at more than 110 trillion VND, down 30 percent in value month-on-month.
The total volume via repos reached over 589 million bonds, or more than 65.8 trillion VND, down 14.2 percent from the previous month.
Foreign investors made outright purchases of over 2.9 trillion VND, outright sales of more than 3.4 trillion VND, and repos sales of over 601 billion VND.
As of August 31, Government bonds worth over 1.23 quadrillion VND were listed on the HNX./.