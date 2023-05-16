Over one million students register for the 2023 High School Graduation Exam
Students of Son La Ethnic Minority Boarding School register for the 2023 National High School Graduation Exam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - More than one million students have registered for the National High School Graduation Exam in 2023, an increase of around 24,000 students compared to last year.
The total number disclosed by the Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) on May 15 was 1,025,166.
According to MOET's statistics, 94.51% of these students registered for the exam online, with 917,731 students registered for test results to apply for both high school graduation and college admission.
Huynh Van Chuong, Director of the Quality Control Bureau, MOET said that all local Departments of Education and High Schools must review and correct student data before sending, with the deadline being May 19.
After the check, the MOET asks local institutions to print out the list of online registered examinees, and send it to the examinees for self-verification.
Chuong also said that all documentations related to the exam have been finalised, with the databank for exam questions ready.
The two-day 2023 National High School Graduation Exam will begin on June 28, with the Literature and Mathematics exams, and conclude on June 29 with the Social and Natural Sciences, as well as Foreign Languages exams./.