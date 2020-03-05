Business Vietnam operates 24,300 rooftop solar power projects As many as 24,300 rooftop solar power projects with a total capacity of 465.8 MWp have been installed and put into operation by early March, according to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN).

Business Rubber group to move listing to HoSE The Vietnam Rubber Group JSC (GVR) will move four billion of its shares listing on the Unlisted Public Company Market (UPCoM) to the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Business Banks warn of rising fraudulent activities Banks have advised account owners to be vigilant as fraudulent activities, both online and offline, are on the rise.

Business Bamboo Airways to open Vietnam-Germany route Bamboo Airways will launch two direct routes connecting Munich - Germany's third-largest city - with Vietnam's Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of this year.