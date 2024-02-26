Business International financial institutions learn about Vietnamese market A delegation of representatives from 14 international financial institutions led by Maybank Investment Banking Group (MIBG) recently visited Vietnam to learn about the local market, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business Agencies advised to foresee problems to boost public investment disbursement To boost public investment disbursement in 2024, ministries, sectors, and localities need to foresee problems that may occur during the implementation of projects to take timely solutions, said an official of the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

Business Satellite cities a focal point for new development in metropolises Strongly developing satellite cities for some metropolises is among the targets specified in the Prime Minister’s recent decision on the strategy to develop the construction sector by 2030, with orientation towards 2045.

Business Vietnam develops offshore hydrogen production Green hydrogen production using offshore wind turbines is an optimal solution that many countries around the world have applied in their energy transition. Vietnam also considers it one of the breakthrough solutions to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.