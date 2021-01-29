Vietnamese living and working in countries such as Canada, Germany, and Laos have been keen to access up-to-date information on the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.

Vietnam’s impressive success in the fight against COVID-19 is one of many excellent examples that prove the superior leadership of the Party.

Besides hope surrounding Vietnam’s foreign affairs agencies increasing their citizen protection work and supporting overseas Vietnamese in preserving Vietnamese cultural traditions abroad, many overseas Vietnamese also expect better economic policies in the country as well as support plans for overseas Vietnamese.

Overseas Vietnamese worldwide hope that, after the congress, the Party will have more practical and effective policies and measures to create favourable conditions for them to continue to live and work in their host country, as they are an inseparable part of the great national unity bloc./.

VNA