Overseas Vietnamese, businessmen help boost friendship with Czech Republic: diplomat
Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam (standing) talks to Vietnamese people and businessmen in Moravian-Silesian Region (Photo: VNA)Prague (VNA) - The development and integration of the Vietnamese community, including businessmen, has made an important contribution to consolidating and strengthening the position of Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic, as well as to promoting the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
The statement was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam at a meeting with representatives of the Vietnamese community and enterprises in Moravian-Silesian Region as part of his working visit to the country's easternmost area on March 22-23.
Nam appreciated the efforts of the Vietnamese Association in Northern Moravia and Ostrava in uniting the community, and organising diverse activities, thereby helping preserve and spread the Vietnamese culture. The ambassador affirmed that the embassy is always ready to support Vietnamese associations in the host country.
At the meeting, the diplomat answered questions related to issues related to Vietnamese law on nationality and civil status.
Vietnamese embassy's delegation visits a factory of Elmich Group in Ostrava (Photo: VNA)Within the framework of the working visit, the Vietnamese embassy’s delegation visited a factory of Elmich Group in Ostrava. This is a leading household appliance manufacturing and trading group in Central and Eastern Europe whose Chairman is Do Thanh Trung - one of the members of the Vietnamese community in Moravian-Silesian Region.
Trung expressed his desire to receive Vietnamese labourers to work at Elmich's factories and his hope that labour cooperation between the two countries will make progress in the near future./.