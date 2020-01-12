The Vietnamese Embassy in the US hosts a New Year programme with the participation of about 250 Vietnamese and international friends. (Photo: vietnamembassy-usa.org)

At the New Year programme in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

Prominent among the guests at the event was Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit.Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Hai Bang reviewed the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand in 2019, saying the two countries have become leading partners in trade and investment.He attributed the thriving relations to contributions of Thai people of Vietnamese origin.The ambassador thanked local authorities for their incentives to Vietnamese, helping them work and live stably in the host country./.