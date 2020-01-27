Overseas Vietnamese celebrate traditional Tet festival
The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic joined various get-togethers across the European country to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
At a get-together held in Chomotov city of the northern province of Ustecky of the Czech Republic (Photo: VNA)
Prague (VNA) – The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic joined various get-togethers across the European country to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
The events were organised in major localities such as Prague, Ostrava and Brno, and those in the border regions.
At a programme held in Chomotov city of the northern province of Ustecky, member of the Czech Senate Premysl Rabas spoke highly of the role and practical contributions by the Vietnamese community to the local socio-economic development as well as the countries’ friendship.
Cultural activities of the community have helped people in the European country understand better about the Vietnamese culture, he added.
Overseas Vietnamese in Egypt and Russia held similar events to mark the largest yearly festival of Vietnam./.
