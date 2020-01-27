Society Vietnamese culture introduced in Germany’s fair An event titled “Vietnam in Germany” is taking place within the framework of the AFA Augsburg spring fair 2020 in Augsburg city of Germany’s Bavaria state from January 24-28.

Society Free class teaches the deaf to paint and share There is a special painting class held every weekend in HCM City. The students and the teachers communicate by body language and the only sound that fills the room is the sound of colours.

Society Getting lost in Lo Lo Chai Village At the foot of Lung Cu National Flag Tower, the country’s north pole in Lung Cu commune, Dong Van district, there is a miraculous village, which is often depicted in legends. Its name is Lo Lo Chai.