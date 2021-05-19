Society Vietnam attends IPU standing committee’s meeting on fighting online child sexual abuse Standing member of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Social Affairs Le Thi Nguyet and standing member of the NA Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha attended a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)’s Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights on May 18.

Society Quang Tri presents medical supplies to help Lao localities fight COVID-19 Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri on May 18 presented medical supplies to three districts in Salavan and Savannakhet provinces of Laos to support their COVID-19 prevention and control.

Society Greetings extended to Buddhists in HCM City on Buddha’s birthday Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led a delegation to visit a number of Buddhist worship facilities in the city to extend congratulations to Buddhist dignitaries and followers on the occasion of the Buddha's 2565th birthday.

Society Huge bomb safely deactivated in Quang Tri Sappers with the Military High Command in the central province of Quang Tri on May 18 successfully deactivated and removed a huge bomb left over from wartime that was found in the Thach Han River.