Overseas Vietnamese commemorate President Ho Chi Minh
Various activities have been held by overseas Vietnamese over the past few days to celebrate the 131st birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2021).
Representatives of the Vietnamese community in Mozambique offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the embassy's headquarters in Maputo on May 18 (Photo: VNA)
In Mozambique, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Huy Hoang, staff of the Vietnamese Embassy, representatives of the Movitel telecoms company and other Vietnamese businesses, along with many Vietnamese working in Maputo city attended a ceremony in commemoration of the late leader at the embassy’s headquarters on May 18.
Hoang highlighted the key milestones in President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary career as well as his enormous dedications to the country and the liberation movements in Africa and around the world.
The diplomat called on the Vietnamese community to make unceasing efforts to study and follow the President’s moral example and contribute to the Vietnam - Mozambique relations.
He also informed the expatriates about the situation in the homeland, the success of the 13th National Party Congress, and the preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils on May 23.
Given complex COVID-19 developments in Mozambique, Hoang appealed to the community to adopt the disease prevention and control measures regulated by local authorities while staying united to weather difficulties.
A flower-laying ceremony was also held on Ho Chi Minh Avenue to pay tribute to the leader, who passed away in 1969.
In 1977, Samora Machel, the first president of the People’s Republic of Mozambique, now the Republic of Mozambique, named an over-1km-long road in Maputo capital Ho Chi Minh to express the Mozambican people’s respect and admiration for the Vietnamese leader.
In Hong Kong, the Party cells of the Consulate General and other representative agencies of Vietnam on May 18 visited the Tai Kwun relic site, which included Victoria Prison where Ho Chi Minh was detained from June 1931 to January 1933, during the time of his revolutionary activities in the special administrative region of China.
The activity aimed to help participants learn more about the leader’s life and career while staying in Hong Kong, where the Communist Party of Vietnam was established in 1930, to conduct revolutionary activities./.