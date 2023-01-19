Overseas Vietnamese considered ambassador bringing Vietnam to the world
Each overseas Vietnamese (OV) is an ambassador and an important bridge to bring Vietnam to the world and vice versa, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu wrote in his Lunar New Year greeting letter sent to overseas Vietnamese worldwide.
Children learn to make 'banh chung' (square glutinous rice cake), a traditional dish of Vietnamese people during the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Hieu, who is also Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, wrote that he is very pleased and proud to see that the OV community are supporting the cause of their homeland’s reform and willing to shoulder the responsibilities with their compatriots at home, towards step by step realising important goals set forth by the 13th National Party Congress.
He highlighted that many Vietnamese intellectuals abroad have made a name for themselves, won high awards, and put Vietnam on the world intellectual map. Remittances have remained at a high level, making an important contribution to Vietnam’s socio-economic development. In addition, OVs have joined hands in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic in their home country and the defence of Vietnam's sea and island sovereignty.
On behalf of the ministry and the State committee, Hieu thanked the community’s valuable contributions to Vietnam in the past and expressed his sympathy toward OVs facing difficulties, particularly those in war zones or places where their legal status still needs to be further strengthened.
The official affirmed that the ministry and the State committee will continue to closely coordinate with domestic and foreign agencies to take care of and support OVs, so that they have firm legal status, integrate smoothly into the hosts’ society, and keep their bonds with the homeland.
He said he believes that the more than 5.3 million Vietnamese abroad will overcome all difficulties and challenges, unite, and join hands to build a growing community, contributing to turning Vietnam into a powerful and prosperous country in the world./.