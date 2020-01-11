Overseas Vietnamese gather for Tet celebration
The Vietnamese Embassy in Japan held a meeting for overseas Vietnamese on January 10 to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.
An "ao dai" show at the get-together for overseas Vientamese in Canada (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Vu Hong Nam underlined Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements in 2019, and said the country’s position and prestige in the international arena have been increasing.
He also expressed his strong belief in the growing relations between Vietnam and Japan thanks to regular high-level visits that help further tighten the bilateral ties and trust.
The same day, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Canada’s Vancouver held a get-together for Vietnamese expatriates.
Consul General Trinh Tu Lan expressed her belief that the cooperative relations between Vietnam and Canada will continue to be reinforced, especially when both countries are members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and Vietnam is assuming the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2020-2021.
Also on January 10, the Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique held a pre-Tet gathering for overseas Vietnamese.
Ambassador Le Huy Hoang conveyed the best New Year wishes of the Party and State leaders to the overseas Vietnamese, and highlighted the country’s significant achievements in 2019./.