Society Vietnamese in Japan, Thailand, Brunei welcome traditional New Year Vietnamese students in Japan and Vietnamese in Thailand and Burnei took part in get-togethers to celebrate the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) on January 14.

Society 50th anniversary of Paris Peace Accords celebrated in France The Vietnamese Embassy in France in coordination with Verrières-le-Buisson city on the outskirts of Paris organised an event on January 14 to celebrate the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago (January 27, 1973).

Society Programme helps enhance links between overseas Vietnamese and homeland The Xuan Que Huong (Homeland Spring) artistic programme was held on January 14 in Hanoi, bringing together more than 3,000 delegates, including 1,000 overseas Vietnamese (OV).

Society Prime Minister extends Tet wishes to Nam Dinh authorities, people Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended Lunar New Year (Tet) wishes to authorities and people in the northern province of Nam Dinh while attending a programme to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year for workers on January 15.